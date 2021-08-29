Under Taliban rule, women are permitted to attend university, according to the Acting Minister.

According to the Taliban’s acting higher education minister, Afghan women would be allowed to attend university, but mixed courses will be prohibited under their rule.

The hardline Islamist group that swept to power in mid-August after deposing the Western-backed government has promised to govern in a different manner than they did in the 1990s, when girls and women were barred from attending school.

At a loya jirga meeting with elders on Sunday, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting minister for higher education, declared, “The… people of Afghanistan shall continue their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment.”

According to him, the Taliban aim to “establish a rational and Islamic curriculum that is in line with our Islamic, national, and historical principles while still being competitive with other countries.”

Girls and boys will be separated in primary and secondary schools, as is already the case in Afghanistan’s very traditional society.

The group has promised to recognize advances in women’s rights, but only if they are interpreted strictly according to Islamic law.

Some of the most serious problems have been whether women can work, receive education at all levels, and mix with males.

The Taliban’s rebranding, however, has been met with skepticism, with many asking whether the group will follow through on its promises.

At the conference in Kabul on Sunday, which also featured other senior Taliban officials, no women were present.

“On resuming the function of universities, the Taliban’s ministry of higher education consulted solely male teachers and students,” claimed a lecturer who worked at a city university during the previous government.

She claimed that this demonstrated “the systematic exclusion of women from decision-making” and “a gap between the Taliban’s commitments and actions.”

Over the last two decades, university admission rates have risen, notably among women who have studied alongside men and attended seminars taught by male academics.

However, a series of attacks against educational facilities in recent months, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, had sparked concern.

The Taliban denied being behind the attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State’s local affiliate.

During its previous cruel rule, the Taliban barred women from public life, prohibited entertainment, and imposed harsh punishments, including stoning to death for adultery.

The Taliban have yet to establish their government, stating that they will do so after US and foreign forces have left.