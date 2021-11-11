Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan might become a tourist destination, according to a British official.

Under Taliban administration, a prominent British military official appeared to hint that Afghanistan could become a tourism destination in the future.

General Sir Nick Carter, the outgoing chief of the British military, indicated during his hearing before the Commons Defence Committee that he believes Afghanistan might become a tourist attraction like Vietnam.

“Would you like to go on vacation to Vietnam?” Carter enquired of Mark Francois, a member of the committee. Before going to Saigon, the latter stated that he would prefer go to the United States.

Carter stated that, similar to Vietnam, which was ravaged by war but has since recovered, Afghanistan could see growth in the future.

“We have yet to see any true indicators that international terrorism, or terrorism with a desire to have a worldwide effect,” Carter responded.

The general also claimed that the present Taliban leaders were not the same as those who ruled the nation in the 1990s.

“Taliban 2.0 is unique. There are many Taliban 2.0 members who want to administer in a more modern manner.” The committee was informed by Carter.

“If the less oppressive groups gain greater power… then I see no reason to believe that Afghanistan will not become a more inclusive country over the next five years than it may have been otherwise.”

Sir Carter, who will quit at the end of the month, also reiterated a previous remark in which he stated that the Taliban “are not the adversary” and that he maintains the same position.

There have been multiple incidents of violence in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August, including hangings and beheadings.

Mahjabin Hakimi, a junior member of the country’s women’s national volleyball team, was allegedly killed by members of the insurgent organization in early October. Her coach, who used the alias Suraya Afzali, also said that the Taliban intimidated Hakimi’s family, telling them not to speak about the incident.

Since the Taliban took power, women have been barred from working and engaging in politics and sports. Female youngsters beyond the age of 12 have also been denied the opportunity to attend school.

The Panjshir Observer published a video in September showing a child’s body laying on the street after being executed by Taliban soldiers. The boy was killed, according to the publication, because his father was suspected of being a member of the Afghan Resistance Forces.

