Under Russian Threat, the EU Attempts To Restore Eastern Ties.

On Wednesday, EU leaders will try to salvage their outreach to five former Soviet nations in eastern Europe, all of which have been weakened by Russian influence and regional instability.

Belarus, which left the “Eastern Partnership” in June after EU capitals criticized strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s dubious re-election, has already left the association.

The remaining five partners — Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan — will send leaders to Brussels one day before a full EU summit to meet with EU leaders.

“The date of this conference was perfectly picked,” a senior European official observed, “since these countries are going through a difficult period.”

Although the date is correct, diplomats in Brussels are anticipating a tense confrontation.

On the one hand, western capitals want to present a united front in the face of Russian threats.

On the other hand, they are well aware that they will not be able to provide the eastern countries an honest path to EU membership.

Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, all of which have Russian forces occupying territories on their soil, want to join the European Union, which they perceive as a guarantee of peace and prosperity.

“We can’t do anything,” a European minister told AFP.

Each phase of the lengthy accession process necessitates unanimity among existing member states, and long-standing candidates in the western Balkans are already facing an uncertain future.

“Some member states are pushing for Georgia and Ukraine to join the EU, while others say it’s not possible,” the minister said on condition of anonymity to AFP.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Partnership summit will begin at 4:00 p.m. (1500 p.m. GMT), but before that, EU and national leaders will meet separately to discuss specific regional crises.

Late Tuesday, European Council president and summit host Charles Michel met with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to “soothe tensions” following a recent flare-up in their conflict.

Azerbaijan gained control of more area around the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after a brief but fierce battle between the long-time adversaries in late 2020.

Last month, border confrontations erupted once more. The European Union has attempted to serve as a mediator, but Russia and Turkey both wield considerable power in the region.

Separately, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s new leader, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, immediately ahead of the main meeting.

The so-called Minsk Process, which aims to put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, is being overseen by France and Germany. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.