Under-pressure Taliban Leaders Meet With EU-US Delegation In Effort To Gain Support

The Taliban met with EU and US envoys in person on Tuesday, as the hardline Islamists press for international support through diplomacy.

After returning to power in August with the withdrawal of US forces after a 20-year war, Afghanistan’s new authorities are seeking recognition as well as support to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the international community to give to Afghanistan in order to prevent the country’s economic collapse, but he also criticized the Taliban’s “failed” pledges to Afghan women and girls.

Qatar, which has long maintained a Taliban political office, enabled the face-to-face discussions in Doha.

The conference would “enable the US and European sides to address concerns” such as free passage for those who want to leave, humanitarian aid access, women’s rights, and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a refuge for “terrorist” groups, according to EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali.

“This is an informal technical discussion. It does not imply acceptance of the ‘interim government.’ “she stated

Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with international funding cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing. The Taliban desperately need help.

The dictatorship, which has yet to be recognized by any other country as a legitimate government, is also under threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, which has carried out a series of violent attacks.

At a gathering in Qatar, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, declared, “We seek positive relationships with the entire globe.”

“We believe in international relations that are well-balanced. We believe that a balanced partnership can help Afghanistan avoid becoming unstable “Muttaqi, who led the Taliban team to the first in-person meetings with US officials since the American withdrawal, said this on Saturday.

Before the discussions on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU was trying to increase direct help to Afghans in order to avoid “collapse.”

“We can’t afford to ‘wait and see.’ We must act, and we must act swiftly “Following conversations with EU development ministers, Borrell stated.

The international community is trying to strike a delicate balance between providing desperately needed aid to Afghans and without backing Taliban rule.

Despite promises that it would not return to its previous extreme rule, Guterres expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban’s treatment of women.

“I am particularly concerned to see the Taliban’s pledges to Afghan women and girls being breached,” he told reporters.

Boys were allowed to return to secondary schools in Afghanistan three weeks ago, but girls were advised to stay.