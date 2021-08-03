Under Mysterious Circumstances, an American was discovered dead at an Egyptian hotel.

According to local media, the body of an American citizen was discovered dead inside a hotel in Egypt under unexplained circumstances.

The anonymous 60-year-old was discovered inside a room in the Al-Haram neighborhood of Giza, outside Cairo, by security personnel, according to reports.

According to Sada Al-Arab, investigators believe the man was last seen walking to his hotel room with his girlfriend.

According to the publication, authorities in Al-Haram initially reported the event to the Giza Investigations Unit, informing them that a body had been discovered.

According to AlWafd News, detectives arrived on the site and the inquiry is being handled by the Public Prosecution Office.

An autopsy is being performed on the body to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death, as well as whether foul play was involved.

Elgornal.com said that authorities are interviewing with prospective witnesses and examining security cameras in the vicinity.

The US Embassy in Cairo, the US Bureau of Consular Affairs in Egypt, and Egypt’s Public Prosecution Office have all been notified by this website.

This comes after the body of a former US Marine was discovered in Russia just days after she was reported missing.

Catherine Serou, a 34-year-old Russian university student, had gone missing after getting into an unknown automobile outside her home in a town of Nizhny Novgorod, about 250 miles east of Moscow, on the night of June 16.

Her mother, Beccy Serou, told NPR that she received a message from her daughter that stated, “in a car with a stranger.” I’m hoping I’m not being kidnapped.”

She went on to say that her daughter was in a hurry to get to a clinic and may have hopped into a passing car rather than wait for an Uber since she was in a hurry.

“I believe she panicked when she saw the individual wasn’t heading to the clinic, but rather into a forest,” Beccy Serou said. “In that jungle, her phone last pinged off a cell tower.”

Her disappearance was the subject of a criminal inquiry, as well as a large-scale search.

Serou’s body was later discovered in a wooded area near Nizhny Novgorod, according to the regional federal investigation committee.

Alexander Popov, a man with a history of “severe” and violent crimes, was later arrested. This is a condensed version of the information.