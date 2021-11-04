Under legal pressure, the United States will cover the costs of journalists.

According to USAID Administrator Samantha Power, the US would allocate resources to help journalists throughout the world survive spurious litigation intended to muzzle them.

In a wide-ranging address, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development promised to dramatically expand the amount of American help channeled to local groups, claiming to make such funding more inclusive and successful.

President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Power, is establishing a “global defamation defense fund” for journalists as part of his democracy promotion program.

She remarked at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, “We will offer the coverage to survive defamation charges or dissuade autocrats and oligarchs from trying to put them out of business in the first place.”

Autocratic regimes are increasingly utilizing the “crude but effective approach” of filing lawsuits to bankrupt news institutions and suppress articles they don’t like, according to Power’s conversations with international journalists.

“As autocrats become more adept at controlling and manipulating people, we must work to protect a free and fair global press that can hold authorities accountable,” she said.

She gave no details on how the fund would operate or whether it would help journalists in US-allied countries.

Biden plans to hold a summit next month to support democracy, attempting to distinguish himself from his predecessor, Donald Trump, who supported dictatorial leaders and repeatedly criticized the role of the media.

Critics will undoubtedly refer to Washington’s refusal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom, despite the fact that Assange considers himself a journalist and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison for leaking confidential US data.