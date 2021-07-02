Under a cornfield, ruins of a 100-foot-long, 1,000-year-old church were discovered.

A 1,000-year-old church erected by Otto the Great, the Holy Roman Emperor who considerably expanded the Catholic Church’s authority in Europe, has been discovered under a cornfield in Germany.

At the rediscovered Royal Palace of Helfta near Eisleben in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, archaeologists unearthed the foundation walls of the huge church. The town is well-known for being the birthplace of Martin Luther.

The foundation walls of the church, which were discovered early last month, have now been totally revealed.

The church was built by Otto I, also known as Otto the Great, who reigned as King of Germany from 936 to 973 and then as Holy Roman Emperor from 962 to 973.

There is evidence of two stays at the site by Otto I and his son, Otto II “the Red,” according to the team examining the site. The former attended the church’s inauguration.

The team noted, “This is a wonderful, extraordinarily huge church, which demonstrates the importance of this place in the Ottoman Empire.”

Otto had effectively built a church that resembles a miniature cathedral, with a length of 98 feet (30 meters) and a width of roughly 66 feet (20 meters), according to project manager Felix Biermann.

The cathedral is thought to have been devoted to Saint Radegund, the Thuringian princess and Frankish queen who founded the Abbey of the Holy Cross in Poitiers, before 968.

She is also the patron saint of various French and English parishes, as well as Jesus College in Cambridge.

During the Reformation, when the Western Church was split into Protestantism and what is now the Roman Catholic Church, the church, which had existed for roughly 500 years, was demolished.

A number of coins and a tiled stove from the 14th and 15th centuries, as well as a remnant of a bell, were discovered on the site in addition to the foundation walls.

A cemetery with 70 graves, as well as several stone tombs dating from the 10th to the 15th centuries, was discovered, according to Biermann, and served as “the burial site for the region’s aristocratic families.”

“In addition, bronze belt fittings and buckles, coins, knives, and miscellaneous utensils were discovered. Several enameled metal disc brooches from the Ottoman period. This is a condensed version of the information.