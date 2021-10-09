Uncovering a rare 16th-century dish from a drawer netted $1.7 million at auction.

A unique 16th-century plate depicting the Bible story of Samson and Delilah was unearthed in a Scottish house drawer and sold for $1.7 million at auction. This was significantly higher than the projected selling price range of $109,000 to $163,000

The dish was credited to Nicola di Gabriele Sbraghe, a potter characterized as the “Raphael of maiolica painting” who commonly signed his work as “Nicola da Urbino,” according to a release given to The Washington Newsday by British auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull.

According to a footnote provided by Celia Curnow, a maiolica specialist, on the artifact’s information profile posted on the auctioneer’s website, Nicola di Gabriele Sbraghe was considered as the master of the istoriato style of maiolica decoration in 16th-century Italy.

According to the J. Paul Getty Museum, despite being regarded as a master, little is known about the artist.

“One of the most elegant and refined ceramics manufactured in Renaissance Europe,” according to the Gardiner Museum.

It employs a process that involves combining tin ashes with a lead glaze to produce an opaque white backdrop. The background is now ready to be embellished. The method was developed in present-day Iraq in the ninth century, but expanded and became entrenched in Italy in the 14th century, according to the museum.

“It was a genuine thrill for me as the auctioneer to put the hammer down at over £1 million on this extraordinarily unusual dish—a new world record price, I believe,” Lyon & Turnbull managing director Gavin Strang said in a statement. “From beginning to end, the entire narrative of its discovery stashed away in a drawer, through our specialists’ diligent study, and then furious worldwide bidding on auction day has been thrilling.” Delilah holds scissors and the hair she cut from Samson in this dish, which spans around 11 inches in diameter. Lyon & Turnbull’s European ceramics specialists discovered it while preparing for the Lowood House’s contents auction. More than 400 pieces were sold at the country estate, which is located in the Scottish Borders.

Lyon & Turnbull representative Jill Brown told The Washington Newsday that the total selling rate for Lowood House’s contents was slightly over. This is a condensed version of the information.