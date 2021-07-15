Unaware that REvil has vanished, a Russian official says, “I don’t know which groups vanished where.”

REvil’s online presence vanished on Tuesday after a ransomware attack on Florida-based software business Kaseya on July 2 that affected more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, according to the Associated Press. Last Friday, President Joe Biden encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “take action” against cyber criminals based in Russia in the aftermath of the attack.

Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, described cybercrime as “unacceptable” behavior that should be punished. According to the Associated Press, specialists believe there is no indication yet that Putin is punishing cybercrime.

Biden responded “yes” when asked if there would be consequences if Putin did not respond to cyber criminals. The White House has refused to say whether it was involved in the disappearance of REvil.

The State Department is offering up to $10 million in rewards for information leading to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity against critical U.S. infrastructure, including ransomware attacks, and the White House has formed a task force to coordinate efforts to combat the threat.

According to a senior administration official, the Biden administration is also developing the website stopransomware.gov to provide public resources for fighting the issue and improving network resilience.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network unveiled another action to tackle the ransomware onslaught on Thursday. It will work with banks, technology companies, and others to improve anti-money laundering measures for bitcoin and to track ransomware revenues more quickly.

Officials hope to seize additional extortion payments in ransomware cases, similar to how the FBI recouped the majority of Colonial Pipeline’s $4.4 million ransom paid in May.

The incentives are available through the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program. The agency stated in a statement that it will offer a tips-reporting mechanism on the dark web to protect sources who might identify cyber attackers and/or their whereabouts, adding that prize payouts could include cryptocurrencies.

Ransomware encrypts large networks of data, which criminals decrypt after receiving payment.

