Unaccompanied Afghan evacuee children are stuck in limbo in Qatar.

“Where are we going?” is a common topic in the lives of unaccompanied Afghan refugee children in Qatar. “Can I have some chips?” and “Can I have some chips?”

About 200 young Afghans who were displaced recently arrived in Doha on flights from Kabul and are being housed in a receiving center, where they are dealing with the trauma of their ordeals.

They are now in the care of Qatar Charity, a humanitarian organization that has worked to keep children safe from inquisitive eyes and out of the grasp of human traffickers.

Officials are charting a course for the children who have embraced new habits such as playing football, exercising, and participating in arts and crafts.

“It’s difficult to understand the pain they’ve gone through,” said a humanitarian worker in the Middle East who did not want to be identified.

“They’re all in shock and trauma, comparable to what we’ve seen in places like Iraq and Syria with kids who grew up in (Islamic State group) territory.”

The Taliban’s surprise takeover reawakened fears among Afghans that the country will return to the strict rule that existed from 1996 and 2001, which included public executions, floggings, and amputations for minor offenses.

Many people left, including children, some of whom had no recollection of the events that led to their abrupt departure from their nation, while others give conflicting tales of how they arrived in Qatar.

After August 14, roughly 300 unaccompanied children were evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar, Germany, and other countries, according to UNICEF.

Questions abound about how they arrived at Kabul’s airport and subsequently boarded planes bound for Qatar, where they would lead vastly different lives, but answers are scarce.

The US Embassy in Doha did not respond to a request for comment on the children’s case.

At the Kabul airport gates, a French police officer saw a lady “desperately toss her infant across the barbed wire towards the French special forces, who rescued and gave the youngster to American medics.”

“The child was treated and flown to Doha. He was really diminutive. He said, “His mother simply vanished into the mob.”

Other intense scenes were witnessed by the officer.

“A man showed up at the gate with three little children he claimed to be his own. They were orphans, and he most likely used them to unlock the gate, but they were evacuated as well.

“Stories like that bring the chaos to light. They’ll go down in history as part of this disaster.”

