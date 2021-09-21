UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confronts world leaders about vaccine rollout, describing it as “obscenity.”

While speaking at the United Nations’ annual gathering on Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lambasted world leaders for unfairness surrounding the worldwide COVID-19 vaccine deployment.

Images of unused, expired COVID-19 vaccines in the garbage in wealthier countries, while large sections of the world lack access to the vaccines, depict “the tale of our times,” according to Guterres.

“In some countries, there is a surplus. Others have empty shelves,” he explained.

While the majority of people in wealthy countries have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, worldwide discrepancies exist, according to Guterres. He claims that 90 percent of Africans are still unvaccinated.

Guterres stated, “This is a moral indictment of the situation of our planet.” “It’s a blasphemy. The scientific test was passed with flying colors. However, we receive a failing grade in ethics.”

According to Reuters, the United Nations has resumed its annual in-person meeting in New York. A third of the world’s leaders attended the gathering, which had been postponed until 2020 owing to the pandemic. The pandemic and climate change were among the topics to be discussed.

According to a United Nations assessment released on Sunday, the ability of wealthy and developed countries to vaccinate their citizens more than other nations risks prolonging the pandemic and creating global inequality. Inequitable vaccination distribution puts billions of people at risk, as well as allowing for the emergence of more lethal versions.

According to the United Nations, the pandemic’s economic effects could endure until 2024 in low-income countries, while high-income countries could regain their pre-pandemic per capita GDP growth rates by the end of 2021.

By September 15, more than 60% of people in high-income nations had been vaccinated. According to the United Nations Development Program, that number was only 3.07 percent in low-income countries.

According to Reuters, barely 2% of the 5.7 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Africa, which is significantly disproportionate to its percentage of the global population.

Vaccine inequity has also been brought up by other politicians. In August, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked for a two-month pause in the distribution of booster shots, urging wealthier countries to share their doses with others and warned against “vaccine nationalism.”

