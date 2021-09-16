UN Peacekeepers from Gabon are being withdrawn from Central Africa due to allegations of sexual abuse.

The United Nations pulled Gabon’s 450-strong peacekeeping detachment out of the Central African Republic on Wednesday, citing sexual assault claims, a plague that has tainted UN interventions for years.

The UN says it has received 32 complaints of sexual assault or sexual exploitation against Gabonese troops, who are part of a tens of thousands-strong international peacekeeping operation in the Central African Republic.

Following the UN decision to withdraw Gabon’s personnel from MINUSCA, the UN mission in CAR, Gabon claimed it has launched an investigation.

“Extremely significant acts against military ethics and the honor of the armed services, committed by select elements in Gabonese battalions… have been reported in recent weeks,” Gabon’s defense ministry said.

“The United Nations today decided to withdraw the Gabonese contingent from MINUSCA following multiple allegations of suspected sexual exploitation and abuse that are being investigated,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP.

The story was corroborated by MINUSCA, which cited the “serious nature of these latest reported charges.”

It said the decision was based on a Security Council resolution that says “the units of the Member State should be replaced” if there is “credible proof” of such abuse or a failure to adequately examine such problems.

“Since 2015, with this additional allegation, we have received a total of 32 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse with 81 accused perpetrators from the Republic of Gabon,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York.

He added that all of the 32 complaints had been proven after an investigation, and that six of the 32 allegations had been deployed or previously deployed in MINUSCA.

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, CAR has been one of the world’s poorest countries, with a history of chronic instability. It is still recovering from a horrific civil war that broke out in 2013 following a coup against then-president Francois Bozize.

The UN sent MINUSCA in April 2014 to try to end the violence, and while it has significantly lessened in severity, MINUSCA still has 15,000 personnel in the nation, 14,000 of which are in uniform.

Their primary goal is to keep civilians safe.

Sexual crimes against peacekeepers have been reported often in the Central African Republic.

The culprits would be taken before military courts and convicted with utmost rigour if the “alleged facts… are proven,” Gabon’s defense minister warned.

“Gabon has always expected its army to conduct itself in an unblemished and honorable manner, both on its own soil and abroad.”

For years, the United Nations has faced with charges of sexual misconduct.