UN Groups Say Ecuador Must Ensure Prisoner Security.

Two UN committees urged on Ecuador on Thursday to ensure security in the country’s jails, where more than 300 convicts have perished in gang violence since early 2020.

In a joint statement, independent experts from the Committee Against Torture and the Subcommittee on Torture Prevention stated they were “appalled” by the “continued tremendous brutality in Ecuador’s jails.”

“Ecuador has an obligation to secure security inside its prisons by giving suitable training to a sufficient number of prison guards and implementing ways to reduce inmate violence,” said Claude Heller, the Committee against Torture’s head.

President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador extended the state of emergency in the country’s prisons for another month on November 29.

The presidential proclamation calls for the police and army to be “mobilized” in order to “reinforce and re-establish order and control” in all of the country’s jails.

On September 29, the country’s president proclaimed a state of emergency in the country’s prisons after 119 inmates were killed in a facility in Gayaquil, the deadliest such murder in Latin America.

A number of the detainees were dismembered, decapitated, or burned alive.

In a new gang battle tied to drug trafficking, 62 more convicts perished on November 14 in the same institution.

Following a review of the country’s condition in 2016, the UN Committee Against Torture, a body made up of ten independent specialists, raised alarm about regular occurrences of inter-prisoner violence in Ecuadorian jails.

“In addition to resolving the problem of overcrowding and abolishing detainee self-administration of detention facilities, the state must provide sufficient resources to the national preventive mechanism to enable it to function properly,” said Suzanne Jabbour, chair of the subcommittee.

In the next months, the subcommittee, which is made up of 25 independent specialists, plans to visit the country.

The last time it came to the country was in 2014.

Ecuador’s 65 jails are overcrowded by 30%.

Weapons of all types, as well as narcotics and cellphones, are widely available.

Ecuador is experiencing an increase in drug-related crime due to its location between Colombia and Peru, the world’s top cocaine producers, and its use as a transit zone for shipments to the United States and Europe.