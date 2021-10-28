UN Director: 2% of Elon Musk’s net worth can end world hunger.

According to the director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Tesla CEO Elon Musk might be the key to ending the global hunger epidemic.

During an appearance on CNN’s Connect the World, UN Director David Beasley urged billionaires, particularly Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, to use a small portion of their wealth to help solve world hunger.

“$6 billion to assist 42 million people who are on the verge of starvation if we do not intervene. It’s not difficult, “Beasley remarked.

During the discussion, Beasley also indicated that merely 0.36 percent of the world’s top 400 billionaires’ total net worth growth could avoid future famine.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Musk’s net worth was $274.4 billion as of Wednesday.

According to Beasley’s statement, Musk is being asked to donate 2% of his income to alleviate the acute hunger crisis and prevent famine in various countries due to climate change and the COVID-19 epidemic.

Even though enough food is produced to support the world’s population, it is estimated that 811 million people go hungry around the world. However, the number of undernourished persons worldwide increased by 161 million between 2019 and 2020.

According to Action Against Hunger, hunger rates in conflict-affected countries are expected to climb in 2020.

As the country faces rising unemployment rates and a cash crisis, half of Afghanistan’s population, or 22.8 million Afghans, are at risk of becoming hungry. 3.2 million children under the age of five are among the Afghans who are suffering from acute hunger.

Food insecurity affects nearly half of Haiti’s population, which is exacerbated by political and economic instability, gang violence, and rising food prices.

“Hunger is on the rise, and children are dying as a result. “We can’t feed people on promises; funding commitments must be translated into concrete funds, and the international community must band together to handle this catastrophe, which is rapidly spiraling out of control,” Beasley cautioned in a World Food Programme report released Monday.