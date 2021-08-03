Ultranationalistic Fans Harass China’s Olympians for Failing to Win Gold

Even the nation’s medal-winning athletes are subjected to intense scrutiny and merciless abuse by ultranationalistic fans at home, putting China’s Olympic athletes under additional strain in Tokyo.

China’s burgeoning nationalism, which is often fueled by the government and spread by state-owned media, has followed the country’s tremendous prosperity over the last decade, and it has proven to be a double-edged sword, causing public worry.

During the Summer Games in Japan, a wave of national pride swept over China’s online community, propelling certain Olympians to success, while others who fell short at the final hurdle were labeled failures.

Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, the country’s badminton silver medalists who lost the men’s doubles finals to Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin on Sunday, have felt the backlash on Weibo the most.

Thousands of people chased the duo after their performance, which was labeled as “weak,” “rubbish,” and “the worst loss in [the nation’s]history,” on the social media platform, which has more than 500 million monthly active users.

Despite making it to the event final and earning silver, Li and Liu Yuchen, who are ranked fourth in the world, “lacked spirit,” according to one critic. “Losing is acceptable, but losing in such a dismal manner cannot be tolerated,” another remarked after the pair lost the match in two sets.

