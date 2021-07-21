Ukraine’s Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Biden in August, just weeks after the Nord Stream 2 agreement was signed.

On August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to US Vice President Joe Biden, just weeks after Germany and the US reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project.

The Ukrainian president’s visit has been planned since June, when it was announced that he would be called to the White House later in the summer, though the formal date was only confirmed on Wednesday.

Germany and the United States secured a deal on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the same day as the Zelenskyy announcement, with the United States permitting the pipeline’s construction to continue without further penalties.

Ukraine has been a vocal opponent of the pipeline, and Zelenskyy expressed his displeasure with Biden’s choice to discuss it with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

“The visit will reaffirm the US’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s continued aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, our close cooperation on energy security, and our support for President Zelenskyy’s efforts to combat corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psa said.

Zelenskyy was a key figure in Trump’s first impeachment attempt.

The congressional investigation was sparked by Trump’s discussion with Zelenskyy in 2019, when it was discovered that Trump had urged him to “do us a favor” and look into Biden and his son Hunter’s activities in Ukraine. Trump’s European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, one of the most involved officials in the endeavor, claimed Trump insisted there was “no quid pro quo” in his request.

But, according to Sondland, both sides understood that Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s new president at the time, would only visit Trump in the Oval Office if he publicly committed to investigate the Bidens and Democrats in the run-up to the 2020 presidential race.

The Senate acquitted Trump, and a meeting between Trump and the 45th president in the Oval Office never happened.

Officials from both parties in the United States have long warned that the gas pipeline would give Russia too much control over European gas supply, allowing Russia to cut off gas to its foes Ukraine and Poland.