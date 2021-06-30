Ukraine’s Foreign Minister responds to Vladimir Putin’s claim that his country is a pawn of the United States.

“This is our country, and it’s entirely up to us to decide our fate,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark that the country was a US pawn.

Putin maintained his assertion of a tight relationship between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents during a live call-in show, but accused Kyiv leadership of animosity toward Russia and expressed reservations about meeting the Ukrainian president, according to the Associated Press.

“Why meet Zelenskyy if he has placed his country under complete foreign control and major issues for Ukraine are resolved not in Kyiv, but in Washington, and to a degree, Paris and Berlin?” Putin queried.

Even if Russia had lost the boat, Putin said on Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea could not have started a worldwide conflict since the West knows it can’t win such a war.

Putin also revealed that he received the locally made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and urged Russians to get vaccinated as the country confronts a disastrous spike of cases and fatalities despite widespread apprehension about getting the shot during a protracted call-in broadcast.

Putin was questioned about the June 23 incident in the Black Sea, in which Russia claimed that one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the course of the HMS Defender to compel it to leave an area near Crimea that it claims as its territorial seas. A US reconnaissance aircraft, he alleged, had also joined what he called a “provocation” to see how Russia would react.

The UK, like the rest of the world, refused to accept Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, insisting that the Defender was not shot at and that it was sailing in Ukrainian waters. The US Defense Department had no quick response to Putin’s claim that one of its planes was working with the British ship.

When asked if the events could have sparked a worldwide confrontation, Putin said the West would not risk a full-scale fight.

“Even if we sank that ship, it wouldn’t bring the globe to the edge of World War III because people who do it know they can’t win that war, and it’s extremely dangerous.” This is a condensed version of the information.