Ukraine sends barbed wire to Lithuania for border security with Belarus.

Authorities in Ukraine announced on Thursday that they had transported more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as “humanitarian aid” as the EU country attempts to prevent an influx of unlawful migrants from Belarus.

Lithuanian soldiers began erecting barbed wire at the Belarus border in July to prevent asylum applicants, the majority of whom are from the Middle East and Africa.

Lithuania, which has backed the opposition in Belarus, has accused the country’s strongman leader, Alexander Lukashenko, of inciting unauthorised migration in punishment for sanctions imposed on his dictatorship.

The emergency agency said in a statement that Ukraine has provided humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lithuania for security reasons.

The military released photos of razor wire coils being loaded into a truck, claiming that it was the first of its kind and that more will be coming in September.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree providing barbed wire to Lithuania to bolster the country’s border with Belarus.

Last month, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kiev’s assistance was required because Lithuania was experiencing a “unprecedented migrant crisis” and lacked sufficient barbed wire.

Last week, Lithuanian border guards said that they had begun to turn back migrants attempting to enter the country illegally from Belarus.

The Lithuanian parliament approved a measure on Tuesday that allows for the construction of a fence along the country’s border with Belarus.

Since major protests erupted following last year’s elections, which the West regarded unfair, Lukashenko has been cracking down on any sort of dissent.

Belarusians fleeing repression in their own country have sought refuge in a number of countries, including Lithuania and Ukraine.