Ukraine Responds With A Meme As The World Considers How To Prevent Russian Invasion.

The US and its European allies have been debating what to do if Russia decides to attack Ukraine for the past few weeks.

President Joe Biden recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Should Russian forces on the Ukrainian border start an attack, Biden warned Putin on Wednesday that economic consequences “like none he’s ever seen” might be imposed.

Western nations have also expressed concern over Russian military operations near Ukraine.

After the United States and European allies raised worries about Russian force moves in Ukraine, France issued a warning to Russia in mid-November.

One issue lingers as the world considers what to do to avert a Russian invasion: what does Ukraine have to say about it all? If there’s one thing that’s apparent, it’s that living close to Russia has been a huge pain.

Following Biden’s meeting with Putin, Ukraine’s official Twitter account shared a viral meme depicting what it’s like to live near Russia.

This isn’t the only comment made by this Eastern European country. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky replied to international concerns about Russia on Monday by stating his military are capable of repelling an attack.

According to Reuters, Zelensky said in a statement that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fulfill their most essential job – to defend the state’s freedom and sovereignty from the Russian invader.”

“The Ukrainian army… is confident in its strength and is capable of deterring any hostile conquest intentions,” he stated.

Russia has denied planning an invasion on Ukraine and has accused its neighbor of plotting a military buildup. Russia has stockpiled more than 90,000 troops near the border, according to Ukraine, and a recent intelligence document obtained by the Washington Post showed that Russia plans to boost the number of troops near the border to 175,000.

Since Russian-backed forces captured major portions of Ukraine’s east seven years ago, more than 14,000 people have died in the conflict, according to BBC News.