Ukraine is urging the EU to sanction Russia before it invades, claiming that the move isn’t “meaningless.”

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged European Union leaders on Wednesday to censure Russia before it invades so that the move isn’t “meaningless.”

“It is crucial for us to have sanctions implemented before, rather than after, the conflict occurs,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Brussels. “If penalties are enforced after the crisis occurs, they are effectively pointless.”

“We’ve been at war for eight years. We recognise that sanctions will only be effective as a deterrent to any potential escalation if they are implemented prior to the armed confrontation,” he said.

Ukraine is willing to engage in negotiations with Russia to reduce tensions, according to Zelenskyy, but Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear to be.

When reporters questioned if Europe will follow Zelenskyy’s warning, EU Council President Charles Michel answered, “We have sanctions in place, we are ready to take additional penalties if necessary, and we will see” what happens.

While the US and the EU have been collaborating on a response to Russia, no specific sanctions have been announced. Eastern EU countries feel sanctions to be imposed quickly, but others, such as France and Germany, are concerned that this will lead to an invasion.

The EU’s 27 national leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss how to best avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have tremendous implications and great cost in retaliation,” according to a draft statement seen by The Associated Press for the summit. Zelenskyy claimed he and certain EU leaders talked about five alternatives for dealing with a Russian strike, but he didn’t elaborate. Officials in Europe feel that keeping Putin in the dark about possible sanctions is a more effective deterrence.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that if Moscow sends soldiers across the border, the EU will respond with a slew of new measures. She suggested the EU might take “unprecedented steps with catastrophic implications for Russia” in addition to ratcheting up existing sanctions. President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany met with Zelenskyy in a special meeting aimed, at least in part, at reviving the “Normandy framework” comprising their two nations plus Ukraine. This is a condensed version of the information.