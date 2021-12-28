Ukraine is preparing civilians to defend themselves from a Russian invasion.

Mock Russian forces ambush camouflage-clad army reservists in a woodland region just outside Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

As fake smoke grenades erupt around them, the would-be Ukrainian soldiers, which include architects and researchers, answer fire with replica Kalashnikovs.

During a brief pause from the exercises, Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP, “I feel that every person in this country should know what to do… if the enemy invades their country.”

On a recent weekend afternoon, Larin was one of around 50 Ukrainian people who travelled from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant to practice defending their country in the case of a Russian attack.

In recent months, dozens of people have joined Ukraine’s army reserves, as fears have grown that Russia, which Kiev claims has gathered approximately 100,000 troops on its side of the border, is planning a large-scale offensive.

Since 2014, Ukraine’s army, which numbers 215,000 soldiers, has been fighting a Moscow-backed insurgency in two separatist regions in a long-running conflict that has killed over 13,000 people.

While Russia has rejected plans for an invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out a military response if the US-led NATO alliance expands eastward, which Ukraine wants to join.

The 100,000-strong Ukrainian reservists have been taught “how to handle weapons, how to behave in a fighting setting, and how to protect cities,” according to Larin.

Marta Yuzkiv, a 51-year-old doctor, feels that Russia’s army is “far superior” to Ukraine’s, and that the possibility of a full-scale invasion is “great enough” for her to have enlisted in the reserves.

“There will only be a chance if everyone is ready to defend our land,” she stated.

Yuzkiv has trained every Saturday for several hours in administering tactical medicine, shooting automatic rifles, and installing checkpoints since joining up in April, when Russia first deployed about 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border.

She bought a helmet, bulletproof jacket, and tactical goggles with her own money, despite the army providing her with a military uniform.

The recruits are part of reservist battalions formed to defend Kiev in the event of an attack on the country’s capital.

Vadym Ozirny, a battalion commander, said that after gathering at a rendezvous place, the reservists will begin protecting administrative buildings and essential infrastructure, as well as assisting citizens in evacuating.

"These people must arrive, get weapons, and carry out command tasks in order to defend their homes," says the commander.