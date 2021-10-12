Ukraine is looking for further help from the EU, which is lukewarm at best.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine urged additional cooperation from European countries against Russia on Tuesday, but the talks resulted in few concrete actions.

In Kiev, Zelensky hosted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Europe faces a gas crisis as prices rise and reserves fall.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s president, who is a vocal opponent of a new gas pipeline that would bypass his nation and increase Europe’s energy reliance on Russia, brought the situation to the forefront.

“A unified long-term vision of Europe’s energy security is required,” Zelensky said at a press briefing following the meetings.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, wants to ensure that it will continue to be an important transit country even when gas begins to flow through Nord Stream 2, a Baltic Sea pipeline that will increase natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline, which is still awaiting clearance from a German regulator, will divert supplies from an existing route through Ukraine, costing Europe’s ally an estimated one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual transit fees.

On Tuesday, Von der Leyen attempted to comfort Zelensky. She stated, “Ukraine remains and must remain a reliable transit country.”

Critics have accused Moscow of deliberately limiting gas supply to Europe and pushing up costs in order to speed the start of Nord Stream 2, a charge Moscow denies.

“It is really vital and urgent to deepen our cooperation,” Michel told Zelensky, given the unfolding catastrophe.

“We can all understand what the geopolitical implications are, as well as what geopolitical games are feasible,” he remarked.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his objective was not to put Ukraine “in a difficult position,” but rather to be a “totally reliable partner” in the energy market for Europe.

At the same time, the Kremlin official said that Ukrainian gas pipelines had been neglected for “decades” and that increasing supply through the post-Soviet country could have “bad implications.”

“At any time, something might burst there,” Putin remarked.

Concerns have been raised by Moscow’s failure to book more gas transit capacity via Ukraine to Europe for October.

Russia denies any pressure, claiming that it needs to replenish its own winter supplies before providing supplies to Europe.

Ukraine accuses Europe of being hesitant when it comes to Russia, whether it’s over gas, military cooperation, or Ukraine’s chances of joining NATO and the EU.

