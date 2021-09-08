Ukraine has been extradited to the United States for allegedly ‘trafficking’ computer passwords.

The US Justice Department stated Wednesday that a Ukrainian national has been extradited to the US, where he is suspected of hacking and “computer password trafficking.”

According to the department, Glib Ivanov-Tolpintsev, 28, is suspected of hacking into tens of thousands of computers and selling their access codes on the dark web, an underground region of the internet.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev was arrested in Poland in October 2020 and transported to the United States via a bilateral arrangement. He was presented to a federal judge on Tuesday, who ordered his continued incarceration pending trial.

According to the indictment, Ivanov-Tolpintsev has been in charge of a “botnet” – a network of computers that have been infected with malware without their owners’ knowledge – since 2016 and has used it to decode their access codes.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev boasted to an accomplice that he could steal the credentials of at least 2,000 PCs per week. He claimed to have received the credentials for over 20,000 devices during another chat in 2017.

According to the Justice Department, once sold, these access tokens are used for illegal behavior, such as financial fraud or ransomware assaults.

Ransomware attacks, which entail getting into a system to encrypt data and then demanding a ransom in exchange for the decryption key, have lately hit networks in the United States.