Ukraine Condemns Russian-Backed Troops’ Ceasefire Violations as Invasion Fears Rise.

As international fears rise about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s border, Kyiv says two of its personnel were hurt by shelling in the Donbas region by Moscow-backed separatists it accuses of continuous ceasefire violations.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Russia had gathered 115,000 troops along its border and warned that if Moscow “decides to start a military action, everything would happen in literally the blink of an eye.”

NATO will meet on Tuesday to debate how it will respond to Russia’s military buildup.

According to a translation from Ukraine’s foreign ministry, the incidents on Monday occurred in Svitlodarsk, 40 miles north-east of Donetsk, and Starognativk, 30 miles south of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces had recorded “eight ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces, two of which were perpetrated with weaponry prohibited by the Minsk agreements,” according to the statement.

This refers to a peace treaty that aims to put an end to hostilities. The Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, came to an agreement (OSCE).

Since the conflict began in 2014, more than 13,000 individuals have died. Although a truce has been in effect since July 27, 2020, Kyiv claims that at least 69 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed within that time.

The number of ceasefire violations “by Russian occupation forces” in the week of November 22 to 28 was 42, according to Kyiv.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, whose forces Kyiv is fighting, accused Ukrainian forces of similar abuses in a statement posted on its VKontakte social media page on Tuesday.

Daily ceasefire violations are reported by the OSCE, while the Kremlin publicly denies any Russian involvement in the Donbas conflict.

However, it heightens regional tensions, as fears grow about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in relation to the military build-up near Ukraine.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg paid a visit to alliance forces north of Riga.

He stated to reporters By the border with Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance, Russia has built up armored units, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and “tens of thousands of combat-ready Russian troops.”

“We don’t have any clarity” about Putin’s intentions, he confessed.

Meanwhile, Belarus and Russia have launched coordinated military training on the Ukrainian border.

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, has been chastised for.