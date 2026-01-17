UK Families Challenge TikTok in US Court Over Child Safety

Five bereaved British families have launched a landmark legal challenge against TikTok in the United States, accusing the social media platform of exposing their children to dangerous online content linked to their deaths. The case, now before a Delaware court, places renewed scrutiny on how tech companies police viral trends and protect young users.

Delaware lawsuit targets algorithms and data access

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware and centers on allegations that TikTok’s recommendation systems amplified harmful material connected to the so-called “blackout challenge,” a stunt that involves choking until loss of consciousness. Although TikTok banned the challenge in 2020, the families argue their children were still exposed to related content on the platform.

The parents lost their children between December 2021 and October 2022. The victims were Julian “Jools” Sweeney, 14; Isaac Kenevan, 13; Archie Battersbee, 12; Maia Walsh, 13; and Noah Gibson, 11. Each child was found unresponsive at home, and in several cases relatives attempted resuscitation before emergency services arrived.

Rather than seeking damages, the families say their primary aim is to gain access to their children’s TikTok data to understand what they viewed before their deaths. The case is being pursued with the support of the Social Media Victims Law Centre and also names TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

The lawsuit argues that the deaths were a foreseeable outcome of what it describes as ByteDance’s “addiction-by-design” practices, alleging that engagement-driven programming decisions prioritized watch time over child safety.

Parents push for transparency as TikTok seeks dismissal

TikTok disputes the claims and is asking the court to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds. The company argues that the alleged harm occurred in the UK and that US law, including First Amendment protections for platforms hosting third-party content, limits its liability. A first hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026. If the judge allows the case to proceed, it would move into the discovery phase, potentially forcing disclosure of internal records and account data, if still retained.

In statements to media outlets including Sky News, TikTok has said it cannot provide the requested data due to privacy laws requiring deletion of personal information. The company has also said it strictly bans content promoting dangerous behavior, claims it removes 99% of rule-breaking material before it is reported, and maintains that the blackout challenge has never trended on its platform.

For the families, the legal fight has become inseparable from their grief. Maia Walsh’s father, Liam Walsh, has described feeling unable to mourn properly while searching for answers, while Noah Gibson’s mother, Louise Gibson, has said she initially checked her son’s phone for signs of bullying, never suspecting social media activity might hold clues.

Ellen Roome, from Cheltenham, who lost her only child Jools in April 2022, has emerged as a leading campaigner. Alongside the lawsuit, she is pressing for “Jools’ Law,” a proposal that would give parents automatic access to their deceased children’s social media accounts. She has said families should not have to “cross continents” to obtain basic information about their children’s online lives.

Some UK coroners have ruled out suicide in the cases, instead recording accidental deaths or failed pranks. An inquest into Jools’ death returned a narrative verdict excluding suicide, while Archie Battersbee’s coroner concluded he died after a “prank or experiment” went wrong. The lack of definitive answers has intensified calls for access to digital records.

The campaign has begun to gain political backing. In Parliament, Baroness Beeban Kidron has proposed an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill that would make data preservation automatic following a child’s death. She has argued that failing families at such moments amounts to “cruelty upon tragedy.”

Matthew Bergman, the Social Media Victims Law Centre’s attorney, has described the issue as one that cuts across political lines, saying concern for children’s safety can unite people regardless of ideology.

As the Delaware court weighs TikTok’s bid to end the case, the outcome could have wider implications for how social media companies respond to deaths linked to online trends and whether bereaved families can compel greater transparency from global tech platforms.