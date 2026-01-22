UK Declines to Join Trump’s New Peace Initiative Amid Putin’s Involvement

Britain has decided not to participate in the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed international peace initiative, the ‘Board of Peace,’ citing legal and political concerns. The decision comes as the UK expresses reservations about the potential involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the organization, alongside ongoing worries about the war in Ukraine.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the UK would not be among the signatories at the Board’s inaugural ceremony. The initiative, designed to resolve global conflicts, has already garnered controversy, particularly over Putin’s possible role and the sweeping scope of the Board’s mission.

Controversy Over Putin’s Role in Peace Effort

Cooper emphasized that the UK’s primary concern was Russia’s participation in the initiative. “We do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something that’s talking about peace when we’ve still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be commitment to peace in Ukraine,” she explained during an interview on BBC Breakfast.

While Britain supports Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict and is eager to engage in the second phase of the peace process, the involvement of Putin raises broader legal and political issues. These concerns, combined with the geopolitical challenges posed by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, have led to the UK’s decision to hold back from signing up to the Board at this time.

The Board of Peace aims to promote global stability and resolve conflicts, with a focus on areas affected by war. However, the absence of any reference to Palestinian territories in the founding charter has sparked additional criticism, especially considering the Board’s roots in efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Critics argue that the initiative could replace some functions of the United Nations, raising alarms among some traditional allies.

While Trump has described the Board as “one of the most consequential bodies ever created,” and insists it is not meant to replace the UN, the initiative’s structure gives him significant power. As chairman, Trump has authority to appoint executive board members and create or dissolve subsidiary bodies. Permanent membership costs a hefty $1 billion, which has led some to question whether the Board is designed to favor the world’s wealthiest and most influential nations.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Israel, have shown interest in joining the initiative. However, the Kremlin’s response has been more cautious, with Russia still “studying the invitation.” The Board’s future remains uncertain, particularly as no other permanent members of the UN Security Council have committed to joining.

The White House has already named several high-profile individuals to the Board’s founding Executive Board, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Vatican has also confirmed that Pope Francis has received an invitation to participate.

In the face of growing skepticism, the UK’s refusal to participate underscores the delicate diplomatic balancing act in international relations, especially as tensions continue to rise over the situation in Ukraine and other global conflicts. As Cooper noted, while the UK is committed to contributing to the peace process in Gaza, its reluctance to join the Board is grounded in the legal and political complexities that the initiative raises. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Trump’s peace experiment will gain further traction or fade into controversy.