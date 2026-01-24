UK and Vietnam Strengthen Ties in Rail and Finance Sectors

Vietnam’s ambition to modernize its infrastructure and financial systems received a significant boost from a high-level British delegation in January 2026. The visit, which ran from January 19 to January 23, saw Matt Western, the UK Trade Envoy for Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, leading the delegation to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on urban rail systems, digital finance, and green energy projects.

Transport and Infrastructure Cooperation

The UK delegation, composed of experts from the railway sector, including Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) specialists, was primarily tasked with advising Vietnam on its urban transport overhaul. Their aim: to bring UK expertise in railway design and digital modeling to support Vietnam’s rapidly growing cities.

During a series of talks, Matt Western met with key Vietnamese officials to discuss cooperation on both transportation and finance. On January 23, he sat down with Nguyen Van Dung, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. They discussed the future of the city’s urban railway system, touching on potential UK-backed financial support for the project. The UK’s involvement in TOD, which aims to combine urban planning with sustainable transport networks, was emphasized as a critical component of the future of both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The partnership’s significance was further underscored by a landmark agreement: the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Vietnam Institute of Construction Economics and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth