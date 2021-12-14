Uganda’s Opposition Leader has been placed under house arrest.

Bobi Wine, the Ugandan opposition leader, said Tuesday that police had surrounded his home and placed him under house arrest ahead of a planned campaign event for a local by-election.

Wine, whose actual name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said he was blocked from leaving his residence in Magere, north of Kampala, by police and military troops who had been stationed overnight.

“The military has increased its presence in the area where I live. Wine claimed on Twitter that President Yoweri Museveni had placed him “under house arrest.” “..

In a heated January election that put Museveni to power for a sixth term, the popstar-turned-politician came in second place.

Wine was scheduled to campaign for an opposition candidate in Kayunga, Uganda’s central district, on Tuesday, where Museveni is anticipated to conduct a rally.

“Our security guy and gardener were forcibly arrested and abused,” Wine said, adding that they were “bundled” into a police van outside his fence and had their phones taken away.

Soldiers and police surrounded Wine’s home after the January election, which was marked by a crackdown on opposition figures. Members of his household, including his wife, were prevented from leaving.

After 11 days, a judge ordered him freedom.

Wine’s National Unity Platform party claims that security forces kidnapped hundreds of his supporters in the run-up to the election, with some being killed and others resurfacing weeks later with indications of torture.

Two members of the military forces were sentenced to long prison terms last week for their roles in last year’s violence against protestors, which resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people.

The US had slapped sanctions against military intelligence director Major General Abel Kandiho just days before, claiming his role in serious human rights violations including as beatings, sexual assault, and electrocution.

Wine was arrested in Kampala in March after spearheading a protest seeking the release of his followers.

Since assuming power in 1986, when he helped end years of dictatorship under Idi Amin and Milton Obote, Museveni has controlled Uganda without interruption.

Former rebel leader, once lauded for his commitment to good government, has squashed any opposition and tinkered with the constitution to allow himself to run again and again.