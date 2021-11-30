Ugandan troops have entered the Democratic Republic of Congo in search of a deadly militia.

According to several accounts, Ugandan forces went into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday after the two countries announced a combined operation against a notorious militia that began with artillery and air strikes.

A UN source and an aid worker told AFP on condition of anonymity that huge numbers of soldiers entered the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nobili border point in North Kivu province, a region of the country’s east ravaged by war with the ADF armed group.

“It’s a column of heavily armed troops marching on foot, followed by armored vehicles,” the aid worker explained.

A video shared on social media also showed advancing soldiers wearing Ugandan flag-emblazoned uniforms.

Witnesses have previously reported explosions and artillery fire in North Kivu’s Watalinga district, as well as the Boga and Tchabi districts in neighboring Ituri province, which are known ADF hideouts.

By the end of the day, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo had both claimed coordinated artillery and air operations, but neither had confirmed the arrival of Ugandan ground soldiers.

“As declared,” Congolese government spokesman and Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said on Twitter, “targeted and concerted action with the Ugandan army began today with air strikes and artillery fire from Uganda against terrorist ADF locations in the DRC.”

“Targets were accurately struck,” Ugandan army spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso said in a statement early Tuesday.

Later, she informed AFP that “Ground actions will follow the air strikes. There will be ground soldiers on the move.” So far, Congolese authorities have denied any Ugandan movement into the nation, and Muyaya stated on Monday that no ground forces were present.

The strikes, however, came just two days after a senior Congolese source said President Felix Tshisekedi had given Uganda authorization to pursue the ADF on Congolese soil.

In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the ADF, which the US has linked to the Islamic State, is widely feared.

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo claims the ADF has killed over 6,000 civilians since 2013, while the Kivu Security Tracker claims the ADF is responsible for more than 1,200 killings in North Kivu’s Beni district alone since 2017.

The ADF or a local organization associated with it was recently accused by Ugandan authorities of carrying out or plotting assaults.

Historically, the ADF was a Ugandan rebel coalition whose main members were Muslims hostile to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Historically, the ADF was a Ugandan rebel coalition whose main members were Muslims hostile to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In 1995, the group established itself in eastern DRC, eventually becoming the deadliest of a slew of other groups.