Ugandan police have described the deadly blast as a “act of domestic terrorism.”

Ugandan police said Sunday that a deadly explosion at a roadside diner in the capital Kampala, which killed one person and injured three others, was a “act of domestic terror.”

The attackers arrived at the popular grilled pork spot in northern Kampala at around 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Saturday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said, carrying a plastic shopping bag that they placed under a table.

An explosion exploded through the diner about thirty minutes after I left.

“After they left the site, the suspects exploded the device,” Enanga said, characterizing the explosion as “crude” and including nails and metal shards.

“All signs point to a domestic terror attack.”

President Yoweri Museveni had previously stated that the explosion “appears to be a terrorist act” and promised to pursue those guilty.

“The public should have no fear,” he continued. “We will overcome this criminality just as we have all the other criminality committed by swine that do not value life.”

The group appeared unsophisticated, according to Enanga, and detectives believed they could hunt them down using evidence collected at the site.

They didn’t go into detail about the assailants’ identities or motivations.

Emily Nyinaneza, a waitress, was killed in the blast, according to police. Three more people were taken to the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition.

On Sunday, masked anti-terrorism cops arrived at the scene, while forensic officers in white overalls searched for evidence.

The explosion happened around two hours after the start of a statewide coronavirus curfew from night to dawn.

Security forces rushed to the scene in Komamboga, a fast-growing district about eight kilometers north of Kampala’s city center.

The bombing occurred in an area popular with young revellers looking for roasted meat and alcohol on a night out, according to local mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi.

“The locals are terrified. It was such a heinous crime. The sound of the blast jolted many awake “According to AFP, he said.

It is the first such lethal incident in Kampala, a thriving city of two million people on the shores of Lake Victoria, in many years.

However, it came after a surge in recent weeks of indicators and warnings that a strike could be on the way.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for its first strike in Uganda on October 8, an alleged bombing of a police station in the Kawempe district, close to where Saturday’s explosion occurred.

The organization claimed that a unit from its Central Africa operation detonated an improvised explosive device, resulting in injuries and damage to police equipment, in a statement sent through its communication channels.

