Uganda repeals its anti-porn “miniskirt” legislation.

In a ruling praised by women’s rights activists on Tuesday, Uganda’s constitutional court struck down a contentious anti-pornography law that included a prohibition on wearing miniskirts in public.

According to the ruling, which was seen by AFP, the 2014 law, dubbed the “anti-miniskirt law,” was “inconsistent with or in defiance of the constitution of the republic of Uganda.”

In Monday’s judgement, Justice Frederick Egonda-Ntende ruled “sections… of the Anti-Pornography Act are thus declared null and unconstitutional,” as well as the powers of a nine-member committee entrusted with enforcing the law.

The law made any behavior considered pornographic illegal, from wearing short skirts to creating provocative songs, and it resulted in increasing public harassment of women who wore overly revealing attire.

Jemimah Kansiime, a Ugandan pop diva, was imprisoned in 2014 for appearing in a music video in her underwear. She is currently on trial and faces up to ten years in prison, while the case’s future remains uncertain due to the latest verdict.

Women’s rights activists applauded the decision, which came after mass protests pushing for the legislation to be repealed.

Lillian Drabo, one of the nine petitioners who challenged the law, told AFP Tuesday, “This has been a difficult journey and we are grateful (that) people who believe in the rights of women have emerged victorious.”

According to the petitioners, the law encourages public harassment and mistreatment of women and denies them autonomy over their bodies and access to public spaces.

Imelda Adong, the government’s main counsel, told AFP that they were “studying the judgement” and will respond as soon as possible.

Simon Lokodo, Uganda’s former minister for ethics and integrity, was a lifelong defender of the law, threatening to close a prestigious private school in 2016 for selling copies of a judged excessively sexual British children’s book.

Lokodo has already issued orders for police to arrest males who have had sex with prostitutes and referred to a popular local television dating show as prostitution.

He also challenged Proscovia Alengot Oromait, Uganda’s youngest MP at the time, when she arrived into parliament wearing a short skirt, according to local media.