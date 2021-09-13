Uber loses a legal battle in the Netherlands over driver rights.

On Monday, a Dutch court found that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are effectively employed, dealing another setback to the US ride-hailing giant’s gig economy model.

The decision comes months after a similar UK court verdict on Uber drivers’ rights led to the American company agreeing to a world-first union arrangement in the United Kingdom.

The legal relationship between Uber and these drivers “fits all the features of an employment contract,” according to the Amsterdam District Court, and the drivers are covered by a collective labor agreement for taxi drivers.

The court stated, “This means Uber is compelled to initiate a labor contract with drivers… and so these drivers are entitled to backpay in certain cases.”

The shade of the umbrella In December, the Dutch labor organization FNV filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging that taxi drivers and Uber shared a collective bargaining agreement and that Uber drivers frequently earned less than the minimum wage.

Uber, which maintains that it is merely a technical platform that connects independent drivers and customers, has announced that it will appeal the decision.

Maurits Schoenfeld, Uber’s Northern Europe general manager, said in an emailed statement to AFP, “We are disappointed with this decision because we know that the overwhelming majority of drivers prefer to stay autonomous.”

“Drivers don’t want to give up their autonomy over if, when, and where they work.”

Following a Supreme Court judgement, Uber announced in March that it was granting its UK drivers job status, with advantages including a minimum pay.

However, it has vehemently opposed such a shift in its business model elsewhere, claiming that its drivers are self-employed freelancers.