Uber Has Been Ordered To Pay Damages To Taxi Drivers In France.

A French court ordered Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose businesses were harmed by unauthorized competition on Friday.

The court found that Uber France must pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 cab drivers and their federation who filed a legal complaint against Uber for unfair competition.

The investigation focused on UberPop’s operations in 2014 and 2015, a platform that connected clients with illegal drivers.

Traditional taxi drivers were outraged by the new ride-sharing service, which they believed was endangering their livelihoods with low fares.

They stated, for example, that non-professional drivers do not have to pay for training or a taxi license, which can cost more than 100,000 euros in Paris, allowing them to undercut taxis.

Uber France had already lost its appeal against a guilty judgement for misleading commercial practices by a criminal court in December 2015, and was compelled to pay a fine of 150,000 euros.

The court decided that passing off unskilled drivers as professionals harmed the image and reputation of licensed taxi drivers in its civil case ruling on Friday.

Each of the 910 cab drivers will receive 192 euros in damages, with the Paris taxi drivers’ federation receiving 5,000 euros.

Uber announced on Friday that it has not used unlicensed drivers in France since 2015, and that drivers must now pass the same tests that regulated taxi drivers must pass.

“This is an excellent decision that will deter other platforms from providing unlawful transportation,” said Christophe Jacopin, president of the taxi federation.