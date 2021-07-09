UAE To Conduct Trials Of Drones That Shock Clouds In Order To Increase Rainfall

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to launch drones into the skies and shock clouds with electricity in the intention of inducing rain.

The UAE receives an average of just 100 millimeters of rainfall each year, according to the BBC, which is why the country wants to artificially increase precipitation. Cities such as Dubai receive little rainfall, which means the water table is gradually dwindling.

The UAE now employs cloud seeding, a technique that involves sprinkling salt to promote precipitation. However, this has not resulted in an adequate amount of rain for the country.

The UAE government donated $15 million dollars in 2017 to several programs involving rain and precipitation encouragement.

The experts from the University of Reading in England are leading one of the studies.

The primary purpose, according to Maarten Ambaum, a professor involved in the project, is to alter the equilibrium of the electric charge stored within the clouds’ water droplets. According to the professor, the UAE’s water table has been lowering dramatically, and the project’s goal is to help the water table raise again using rains generated by their drones.

Numerous clouds cover the country, which would have been really beneficial if they produced rain on a regular basis. Due to the dearth of rain, scientists aim to use static electricity to cause water droplets in the clouds to merge. When they combine into a large enough droplet, the result is rain, according to the BBC.

Alya Al-Mazroui, director of the UAE’s rain-enhancement science-research program, revealed in an interview with Arab News that the drones are equipped with “electric-charge emission instruments and customized sensors.” The drones will hover at a low height, discharging electric charges into the air molecules in an attempt to induce rainfall.

The drones are now undergoing evaluation and will begin testing in the near future near Dubai.

If the study is successful, additional funding will be secured, and the scientists will then conduct experiments with a larger aircraft and cargo.