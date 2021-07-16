U.S. military allies in Afghanistan will be evacuated from the country later this month.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration said on Wednesday that it will begin evacuation flights for Afghans who assisted the US military in late July.

According to the official, Operation Allies Refuge flights will be accessible first to special immigrant visa candidates who have already initiated the application process to live in the United States. According to the Associated Press, the White House step comes as senators put pressure on President Joe Biden to enable Afghans who assisted the military, particularly translators, depart the country as the US prepares to withdraw next month.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.