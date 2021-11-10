U.S. lawmakers are alarmed by China’s shock hypersonic missile test, calling it a “national security crisis.”

The recent successful test by China of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile has alarmed American military leaders and legislators, refocusing attention on America’s own hypersonic projects, which appear to lag behind those of Russia and China, at least publicly.

According to the Financial Times, a Chinese rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle circled the Earth at low altitude before falling to its target, missing by 19 miles.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the test was “quite close” to a modern “Sputnik moment,” referring to the 1957 Soviet satellite launch that sparked the Cold War space race.

Several members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees told The Washington Newsday that the United States must take the Chinese hypersonic threat seriously and that the Pentagon should rethink its priorities.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) told The Washington Newsday, “This test must be a wake-up call for the United States.”

“China is modernizing and growing its military—this is an undeniable fact,” the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee added. We will not be able to deter the very serious threat it poses if we fail to meet this challenge.” “The United States cannot lag in this development or allow for blind spots as we monitor the advancement of our competitors,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), a member of the Armed Services Committee, told The Washington Newsday. The Indo-Pacific is critical to the future of American foreign policy. Washington, D.C. is gradually distancing itself from decades of politically catastrophic and regionally devastating strife in the Middle East, focusing instead on potential flashpoints with an increasingly powerful China.

Taiwan, the South China Sea, and important maritime routes in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean would all be battlegrounds in a hotly contested US-China clash.

The situation in the region is already heated. In the contested South China Sea, American and Chinese forces often clash. The saber rattling over Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade Chinese province rather than an independent country, threatens to devolve into war.

“The United States’ military superiority is eroding, and the Indo-Pacific power balance is shifting—not in our favor,” Inhofe stated.

"China's recent hypersonic test is frightening because of their aggressive," said Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), a member of the House Armed Services Committee.