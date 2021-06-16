Tyrone Ming, a British soccer player, is surprised that Home Secretary Priti Patel opposes players kneeling.

England defender Tyrone Mings, who had previously met with British Home Secretary Priti Patel about race issues, looked surprised by Patel’s attitude on players taking a knee to protest racism.

During a Zoom session Patel invited him into to share his ideas on racism, Mings said Patel sounded “engaged and captivated” in his views. Since then, Patel has spoken out against players kneeling or making motions in support of the anti-racist cause.

Mings expressed the hope that knowledge will assist Patel and others in comprehending why the players are kneeling.

Mings said Tuesday at England’s St. George’s Park training headquarters, “The home secretary is one of many, many people that oppose us taking the knee or refuse to defend it.” “We each have our own set of values and ideas about what we can do to help, and we believe that gamers can have an impact and stand up for what we believe in.

“It’s understandable that when you have such strong convictions, you’ll face opposition,” he remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In their fight against racial injustice, a British government official has joined the England squad in taking a knee.

Patel has spoken out against players participating in the anti-racism gesture before European Championship games.

That’s a step further than Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s stance, which has been that he doesn’t want England fans to boo players who take a knee, though he hasn’t spoken out in support of kneeling.

In an interview with the GB News TV channel, Patel stated that she does not support people who engage in “gesture politics.”

Despite being booed by some of their own fans, the players have agreed to continue taking a knee, including ahead of kickoff on Sunday when England beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to begin their European Championship campaign.

Mings stated, “We’ve talked about attempting to educate or inform the minority that refuse to acknowledge why we’re kneeling and want to boo it.” “But there was a massively good reaction to us taking the knee in Wembley at the same moment, and I don’t think it should be swamped by the minority who refuse to understand or agree with the reasons. This is a condensed version of the information.