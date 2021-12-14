Two weeks after speaking at an anti-vaccine rally, a man dies of COVID-19.

After testing positive for COVID-19, an indigenous elder who spoke at an anti-vaccination rally has died.

The 85-year-old Yuin elder, whose identity was not revealed, worked for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOParty) as a cultural adviser “on health and cultural-related matters” and spoke at the “Millions March” demonstration in Sydney’s Hyde Park on Nov. 27. The event drew a crowd of at least 9,000 people.

The indigenous elder claimed during the demonstration that politicians “ought to be drowned.” He further stated that COVID-19 injections had robbed people of their “freedom,” and that vaccination was the “hardest war” ever fought.

“There isn’t a jail big enough for the b******* to go to.” They must be led in chains. That is exactly what must be done… The older responded, “These b*******… ought to be drowned,” according to The Daily Mail, alluding to politicians.

The octogenarian died in Sutherland Hospital on Saturday morning from bronchial asthma and other medical issues.

The death of the aboriginal elder came as the number of COVID-19 infections in New South Wales reached a 10-week high on Sunday. On that day, health officials reported 804 new cases, up from 536 the day before. The Omicron variation was responsible for at least 21 instances.

The daily number was the highest since October 2, when health officials reported 814 new infections. The increase in case rates prompted NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s not fair to health staff that you can be so selfish as to believe that being unvaccinated is OK,” Hazzard said, according to ABC Australia. “Forget about your existing viewpoints and get vaccinated.” Despite the rising number of cases, the state government has agreed to eliminate COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated citizens on Wednesday. Unvaccinated people would be able to enter pubs, cafes, gyms, and shops if restrictions were loosened. Obligations to wear masks will be relaxed as well.

According to data from COVID Live, there have been 87,248 COVID-19 cases and 640 fatalities in New South Wales since the start of the epidemic.