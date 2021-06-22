Two-thirds of Italy’s COVID Recovery Funds are set aside for climate goals.

After the European Union’s Executive Committee approved the funding on Tuesday, Italy will get 191.5 billion euros ($228.5 billion) in COVID-19 recovery payments.

The money will make Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, “more just, more competitive, and more sustainable in its growth,” according to Italian Premier Mario Draghi, who spoke at a joint press conference in Rome with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The pandemic impacted Italy the most, both economically and in terms of COVID deaths, of all the EU’s 27 member states, according to the Associated Press. It is the recipient of the most EU recovery funding, totaling 68.9 billion euros in grants and 122.6 billion euros in loans.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The acceptance of the commission is a significant step toward the distribution of cash for Italy’s massive reform and investment program. After the European Council adopts the plan, the first cash might be released in four weeks, according to Von der Leyen.

More over a third of Italy’s total financing goes to climate-related projects, with a quarter going to digital investments.

Plans to minimize the length of civil and criminal proceedings, modernize the public administration, and change competition law, according to Von der Leyen, are among the essential measures.

Draghi stated, “This is just the beginning.” “The difficulty now is putting the plan into action; we need to make sure the funds are spent, and spent well.”

He noted earlier cases in which Italy only spent a small portion of the EU monies allotted to it, and said that if the funds are managed well, some of the initiatives could become permanent.