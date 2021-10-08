Two teachers were killed in Indian Kashmir, according to police.

Two teachers were killed by suspected anti-India militants in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, authorities said, bringing the total number of persons killed in the territory to seven in less than a week.

Since August 2019, when New Delhi abandoned its semi-autonomy and enabled all Indians to buy land in Kashmir, people have been fearful of an invasion of Hindus.

The gunmen stormed a government-run school in Srinagar’s main city, Eidgah, killing two people on the spot, including the principal. There were no pupils present at the time.

The event occurred two days after militants from The Resistance Front (TRF), a relatively young rebel group, killed three civilians in three separate street shootings within 90 minutes, including a notable pharmacist.

The assassinations attracted widespread outrage from lawmakers and social media users both inside and outside Kashmir.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the terrorist group, the dead individuals collaborated with Indian security services, and the pharmacist was a local ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is led by the militant Hindu nationalist RSS.

The statement’s authenticity, which was only issued in English, could not be independently checked.

Two civilians were shot dead in a similar manner in Srinagar on Saturday, setting off alarm bells in the security sector.

The assailants would be apprehended soon, according to police head Dilbag Singh.

“Killing innocent civilians, including teachers, is an attempt to undermine Kashmir’s long-standing legacy of communal harmony and brotherhood,” Singh told reporters visiting the school.

Officials said suspected rebels have killed 25 individuals this year, including members of pro-India political groups.

Since 1947, Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan, who both claim the Himalayan region in its entirety.

Since 1989, rebel groups have fought Indian military in Kashmir, demanding independence or an union with Pakistan.

Thousands of people, largely civilians, have died as a result of the violence.

In recent months, the local government, led by a lieutenant governor selected by New Delhi, has issued directives instructing tens of thousands of instructors to hold activities centered on the Indian flag, with children chanting the national hymn.

Many have seen this as an attempt to quell deep-seated anti-India sentiment in the region.