Two suspects in the murder of Malcolm X will be exonerated by a New York prosecutor.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that two men convicted of the 1965 murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X will have their convictions overturned.

According to his office, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance will conduct a press conference on Thursday to announce Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam’s exoneration.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vance remarked, “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.” “All we can do is admit the error and the gravity of it.” According to the newspaper, prosecutors, the FBI, and New York police concealed evidence that would have likely led to the two men’s acquittal after a 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men.

Aziz, who is now 83 years old, was released from prison in 1985. Islam was born in 1987 and passed away in 2009.

Mujahid Abdul Halim, 80, was a third man who confessed to the murder and was freed from prison in 2010. During their 1966 trial, he claimed the other two guys were guilty.

All three were members of the Nation of Islam, a Black nationalist organisation that Malcolm X had lately repudiated.

On February 21, 1965, three gunmen shot and killed Malcolm X as he prepared to give a lecture in a Manhattan ballroom.