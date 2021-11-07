Two suspects in a beach shooting in Mexico have been apprehended.

Two persons were arrested in Mexico on Saturday, suspected of being involved in a shooting between rival gangs on a beach near the Caribbean resort of Cancun that left two people dead.

The violent conflict, which occurred on Thursday, was the second in recent weeks to rock Mexico’s Riviera Maya, and it is yet another setback for a tourism industry already reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general’s office for Quintana Roo’s eastern state claimed it had tracked down three of the four vehicles used by the accused gunmen on their way to the beach. They apprehended two people who were driving, but one managed to flee.

“Two drivers were apprehended, while a third eluded capture, and there was even a gunfight with police officers before they were able to flee to a jungle region,” the attorney general said in a statement.

Initial investigations revealed that the organizations involved that day had split off from the Sinaloa cartel and were “contesting territory for the sale of drugs,” according to the office.

On November 4, the incident took place on the beach in front of one of the luxury resort hotels near Cancun, a major tourist destination.

The confrontation, according to local authorities, was between rival drug-dealing groups.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

While the Riviera Maya, which includes Cancun and other popular resorts such as Playa del Carmen and Tulum, is typically regarded safer than the rest of the country, crime has increased.

Two visitors from Germany and India were killed and numerous others were injured in a firefight between suspected drug dealers in Tulum last month.

Three foreigners were among the five people killed in a shooting at a Playa del Carmen electronic music festival in 2017.

As a result of the accidents, European countries and the United States have issued travel warnings to their nationals about the dangers of visiting the Mexican Caribbean, which is one of the world’s top beach destinations.

Tourism accounts for 8.5 percent of Mexico’s GDP and is the primary source of income in the southeast region, which includes the Riviera Maya.

Despite the fact that Mexico remained open to foreign visitors during the Covid-19 outbreak, the country’s tourist industry has suffered greatly as a result of the drop in visitor numbers.