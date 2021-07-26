Two ships will be permanently deployed on the edge of the South China Sea by the British Carrier Strike Group.

After completing military training with the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal, the UK’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group (CSG 21) is on its way to the South China Sea for its first operational deployment.

According to USNI News, while the HMS Queen Elizabeth is on her way to the disputed waters, other vessels in the strike group have already arrived ahead of the cruiser.

The replenishment tanker RFA Tidespring has left Singapore towards the South China Sea, while the Type 45 guided-missile warship HMS Defender is docked at Muara Naval Base in Brunei. According to data from the Automatic Identification System, the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful was also detected passing via the Singapore Strait and heading to the South China Sea on Sunday (AIS).

Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond and HMS Kent, RFA Fort Victoria, US destroyer USS The Sullivans, Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen, US Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)-211, and Royal Air Force’s 617 Squadron ‘The Dambusters’ are among the other components of the carrier group.

Following the conclusion of Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy, the strike group was partially disbanded.

According to the study, AIS data indicates Fort Victoria leading the group of Kent, The Sullivans, and Evertsen down the Malacca Straits. Behind the three escorts, Queen Elizabeth can be seen. The ships have already crossed through the Malacca Strait’s lower end, according to the report.

The strike group will travel through the South China Sea in response to China’s growing desire to control the region’s seas. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, on the other hand, had previously stated that the UK was not seeking “confrontation,” but rather “would exercise its right to freedom of navigation.”

China has yet to reply to the carrier group’s presence in the contentious waterways. According to sources, any military exercises in the South China Sea could compel Beijing to issue a statement.

The Carrier Strike Group’s aim is to interact with more than 40 countries on its way to Japan through the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea, therefore projecting Britain’s military capabilities.

Meanwhile, Britain has announced that when the carrier group sails to Japan through the disputed canal, it will station two warships permanently in Asian waters. This comes as the UK strengthens its connections with Japan, which has recently been embroiled in territorial disputes with China.

“Following the strike group’s initial deployment, the United Kingdom will station two ships permanently in the region. Brief News from Washington Newsday.