Two Save the Children staff members have been confirmed as victims of the Myanmar massacre.

Two of Save the Children’s employees were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre alleged on junta troops, which left the burnt remains of more than 30 people on a highway in eastern Myanmar.

Over 30 burned dead, including women and children, were discovered on a roadway in Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels had been fighting the military, according to anti-junta forces.

Two of Save the Children’s staff members were later reported missing after being swept up in the event.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in disarray since the February coup, with more than 1,300 people dead in a security crackdown.

To combat the junta, self-proclaimed “People’s Defence Forces” have cropped up around the country, drawing the military into a violent stalemate of skirmishes and reprisals.

Save the Children confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the two men were “among at least 35 persons slain, including women and children.”

“The military forcibly removed individuals from their automobiles, jailed some, killed several, and burned the bodies,” the statement read, noting that the two men were both new dads.

“This news is really terrifying,” said Inger Ashing, the company’s CEO.

“The brutality against civilians and our personnel, who are dedicated humanitarians serving millions of children in need across Myanmar, has left us shocked.”

Myanmar’s junta previously claimed that its troops were attacked on Friday in Hpruso township after attempting to stop seven automobiles moving in a “suspicious manner.”

The resulting clash resulted in the deaths of a number of persons, according to AFP spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

“35 individuals, including children and women, were burned and killed by the military in the attack,” the Myanmar Witness monitor stated, confirming local media reports and witness statements from local fighters.

According to satellite data, a fire broke out in Hpruso at 1:00 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Friday.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, later expressed his “horror” at the accusations and requested that the government launch an investigation.

Save the Children, which employs roughly 900 people in Myanmar, later said that operations in Kayah state and several other areas had been suspended.

Following battles with a local anti-junta organization in October, the group stated its office in the western town of Thantlang was damaged in junta shelling that also razed dozens of homes.