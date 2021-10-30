Two people were killed during a defiant Sudanese march against the coup.

Despite warnings from international powers, Sudanese security forces murdered two demonstrators during enormous anti-coup rallies on Saturday, according to doctors.

“The putschist military council killed two demonstrators in the city of Omdurman,” the independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors declared in a tweet.

The latest fatalities, which occurred in Khartoum’s sister city, increase the total number of people killed since the anti-coup rallies began on Monday to 11, with approximately 170 others injured.

The protests on Saturday come exactly a week after Sudan’s military jailed civilian leaders, dissolved the government, and declared a state of emergency, prompting worldwide outrage and cautions against employing force.

Protesters waving Sudanese flags chanted in Khartoum, “No, no to military dictatorship,” and “We are free revolutionaries, and we will continue on the road” to democracy.

Despite the week’s bloodshed, organizers planned a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday, comparable to the enormous rallies that led to the overthrow of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

According to witnesses and AFP correspondents, the rising demonstrations happened around the Khartoum area, notably in Omdurman and Khartoum-North, while demonstrators in their hundreds stopped a thoroughfare in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

Protesters also gathered in Kassala, in the eastern part of the country.

“We want a civilian rule, and we will not share it with the military this time. It has to be entirely civilian “Hashim al-Tayib, a protester in Khartoum’s south, agreed.

Sudan has been governed by a civilian-military ruling council since August 2019, with the intention of transitioning to full civilian government after three years. Prior to the coup, the arrangement had been increasingly strained, with observers claiming that it was intended to maintain the army’s traditional grip over the northeast African country.

Other demonstrators brandished posters of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed by the military and placed under house arrest, with slogans like “Don’t back down.”

Protesters set car tyres on fire in east Khartoum and held posters stating “It’s impossible to go back,” while banners in the city’s southern area voiced anxiety that the country will be added to Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

That designation, which had been accompanied by years of debilitating sanctions, was only revoked last December, paving the path for debt relief and renewed generosity from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Following the coup, the World Bank cut off aid to Sudan, dealing a severe blow to the country.