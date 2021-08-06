Two people have been charged by the US with plotting to assassinate Myanmar’s anti-junta UN envoy.

Two Myanmar citizens have been indicted by US authorities in a plot to assassinate the country’s UN ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, an ardent supporter of the democratic movement who has defied military orders to resign.

Officials said the couple discussed hiring assailants to compel Kyaw Moe Tun to retire or, if he refused, to kill him in an alleged plot disrupted by US agents.

According to Audrey Strauss, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, the couple “intended to gravely harm or murder Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations in a planned attack against a foreign official that was to take place on American soil.”

After discovering last month of a suspected assassination plot in Westchester County, a suburban area north of New York City, police enforcement acted “immediately and diligently,” according to Jacqueline Maguire, acting assistant director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Our laws apply to everyone in our country, and these men will now be held accountable for allegedly breaking them,” she said.

In a federal court in Westchester, suspects Phyo Hein Htut, 28, and Ye Hein Zaw, 20, were charged with offenses for which they may face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors claim that Phyo Hein Htut communicated with a Thai arms dealer who has business dealings with Myanmar’s military, which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian administration on February 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Phyo Hein Htut and the gun dealer considered recruiting assassins.

According to the report, Ye Hein Zaw discussed the scheme and transferred $4,000 to Phyo Hein Htut via an app as advance payment for the hit.

Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s UN representative who made headlines following the coup by flashing the three-finger salute of democracy protestors from his UN chair, told AFP on Wednesday that he was facing a threat and that he was being given extra security.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 900 people have died in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, as the military attempts to quash anti-coup rallies.