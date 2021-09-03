Two people died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is thought to be due to a rare side effect.

According to Australian authorities, two additional persons have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

According to police, a 59-year-old lady from Queensland and a 54-year-old male from New South Wales died last week after receiving their first doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

The woman, whose identity was not published, experienced thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), or the production of blood clots in combination with low platelet levels, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration. According to them, the man most likely had TTS as a result of the shot.

“The TGA wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. “We are in constant contact with Queensland and NSW authorities, who are conducting additional investigations into these cases,” the CDC noted in its COVID-19 vaccination weekly safety report, which was released on Thursday.

The TGA also stated that at least seven other reports of blood clots have been received. All of the instances have been classified as TTS, either confirmed or probable.

“From 495 reports collected and examined, the TGA has uncovered 9 incidents of deaths associated to immunization,” the safety report stated. “Eight occurrences of TTS and one incidence of immune thrombocytopenia occurred following the first dosage of the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine.”

Blood clots, which have been classified as a “rare but deadly” effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, usually afflict those under the age of 60, according to a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite the prevalence of (Oxford/AstraZeneca) vaccination in older persons, scientists from Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust, and other institutions observed in the study that 85 percent of the patients in their cohort were less than 60 years old.

Data from 294 individuals admitted to UK hospitals between March 22 and June 6 was analyzed in the new study. There were at least 170 definite and 50 probable cases of uncommon blood clotting syndrome among the 294 individuals.

The first AstraZeneca shot had been given to all of the patients. Between five and 48 days after receiving their immunization, they were also admitted to the hospital. During the study, the total death rate was 22%.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said in a statement that the study was based on a “small sample size” and that individuals should continue to get vaccinated because the benefits outweigh the dangers.

“Vaccines are still the most effective way to defend against Covid-19 and the greatest way out. Brief News from Washington Newsday.