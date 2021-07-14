Two of the top guards of the assassinated Haitian leader ignore the prosecutor’s summons.

A court source told AFP Wednesday that two senior security officials in charge of protecting Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to respond to a summons given by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor’s office, which is conducting the probe.

According to a prosecutor’s office spokesman, Dimitri Herard, the director of Moise’s security detail, was absent on Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president’s security coordinator, who had been asked to appear in court on Tuesday.

Herard was called in as a result of the seeming ease with which the killers assassinated the president. He is also being probed in Bogota for frequent trips to Colombia, the place of origin for the majority of the accused kill squad members, as well as other South American countries.

“The prosecution might decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, because it is about a crime,” Patrick Laurent, a member of the Port-au-Prince bar, told AFP.

Chief prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, he said, might order Herard to be brought to the hearing.

Three leaders of opposition political groups have already testified before the Port-au-Prince prosecutor’s office: former senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit, as well as former deputy Jerry Tardieu.

After his hearing on Tuesday, Latortue told AFP, “I have no idea about this assassination, which I have already condemned.” “I requested that the (prosecutor general) conduct a comprehensive inquiry in order to find the true perpetrators and not to prosecute the political opposition.”

“I believe they are on the wrong track” by calling members of the opposition, he said.

The killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in his private mansion on July 7 by a well-armed hit team, remains a mystery.

Around 20 persons were arrested in Haiti, including 18 Colombians and three Haitians (two of whom have dual US citizenship), as well as the putative sponsor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian from Florida, according to Haitian authorities.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, which serves as the regional bureau for the World Health Organization in Haiti, the assassination, which occurred during a period of increased gang violence and political instability, has thrown Haiti into disarray and raised fears of an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

“We are concerned about Haiti, which has seen thousands of citizens displaced by escalating violence and instability, and massing in shelters that might be infection hotspots,” says the UN. Brief News from Washington Newsday.