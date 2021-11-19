Two migrants perish while attempting to reach the Canary Islands.

Two migrants died Thursday while attempting to reach the Canary Islands from Spain aboard a boat carrying more than 30 passengers, according to AFP. This is the latest fatal incident involving the perilous journey.

The drifting yacht was dragged to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where rescuers were seen retrieving two dead from the boat by AFP journalists.

Two migrants had to be treated at sea because they were “in a far more serious situation than the rest of the group,” with one suffering from cold and dehydration and the other from a hand injury, according to the Canaries’ 112 emergency service.

It was unclear where the boat left from, although Spain is a common transit point for migrants fleeing North Africa in search of a better life in Europe.

Following the tightening of checks on Mediterranean routes, the number of persons attempting the sea journey to the Canaries, an archipelago in the Atlantic off the coast of northwest Africa, has climbed considerably since late 2019.

According to Spain’s interior ministry, 16,827 migrants landed by sea between January and October 2021, up 44 percent from the same period in 2020.

However, the path to the Canaries is exceptionally hazardous; according to the International Organization for Migration, 900 people have perished attempting it since the beginning of the year.