Two men are arrested in a’mind-boggling’ incident. After witnesses were distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme, a jewelry heist occurred in Paris.

Two suspects in a Paris jewelry robbery were detained on Wednesday morning, including a man dressed in a suit who fled on an electric scooter with more than $2.5 million in diamonds from the famed shop Chaumet.

Witnesses who might have been able to identify the thief were reportedly distracted by the appearance of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who was nearby at an optometrist’s office, according to local sources.

The two suspects are 54 and 44 years old, according to authorities. The two males, who were carrying Montenegrin credentials, were apprehended at a highway rest area near the France-Germany border. Officials verified that a “significant portion” of the diamonds had been retrieved.

According to the daily Le Parisien, the mayor of Paris’ 8th arrondissement described the event as “mind-boggling, audacious, unprecedented, and terrible.”

The theft happened just after 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, and it was caught on security camera.

After the diamonds were displayed, a gray-haired guy allegedly pulled out a knife and placed them in a bag before exiting the store with the dealer’s security credentials.

He took out on an electric scooter with the suitcase full of gems, wearing black sunglasses and a temporary mask. He was dressed in a gray suit and a white shirt.

There are no reports that Van Damme was involved in the robbery.

